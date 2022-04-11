Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 April, 2022, 7:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

TikTok launches Ramadan campaign

Published : Monday, 11 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Business Desk

TikTok, the world's leading short-form video platform, announces the launch of its Ramadan campaign #StitchKindness in Bangladesh which embodies the holy month spirit and values of kindness, tolerance, generosity, and solidarity.
Through a series of diverse activities, including the launch of the campaign's official ad film, powered by five in-app hashtags, TikTok will be engaging its community throughout the month of Ramadan with meaningful, diverse and authentic content, says a press release.
Known for constantly championing its community to create meaningful content, TikTok will encourage users to create a chain of kindness by publishing content using the hashtags #StitchKindness and #MaheRamadan, acknowledging good deeds and acts of kindness around them.
Using the platform's stitch feature, which allows users the ability to clip and integrate scenes from another user's video into their own, TikTok aims to ignite a chain reaction where users will highlight unsung heroes in their lives that don't get much appreciation. TikTok will also bring users together this holy month to share the spirit of Ramadan and its significance by sharing how they celebrate and prepare for Ramadan whether it is by sharing their favourite recipes, insightful health tips or simply sharing how they spiritually prepare for Ramadan.
#RamadanRecipe will be available for chefs and creators who enjoy cooking to spice up their Ramadan table & learn different recipes every day while #RojarDin will feature content from users revolving around health, fitness and self-care, guiding the community on how to stay healthy and fit during the holy month.  The campaign will wrap up with celebrations around Eid where users can share their favourite Eid moments using the hashtag #KhushirEid. TikTok will also launch exciting in-app effects and filters for these hashtags which users can use to create content during the month.
Ramadan has always been a month of great spiritual gains, celebrations and gatherings whether in-person or virtual. TikTok aims to celebrate with its community across the world to convey the spirit of the holy month, while continuing to inspire creativity and bring joy to its ever-growing community worldwide.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank inks deal with Fintech Innovations International DMCC
MBL starts 13th foundation training for MTO for 2nd phase
Banking Event
BKB holds branch managers’ conference for Barishal division
BD procures LNG from spot market on rising gas crunch
Amazon labour leader eyes national push after New York win
Korean language course to be launched for migrant workers
Bangladesh ready to move PTA proposal to Nepal


Latest News
Sohel Taj demands November 3 as 'National Mourning Day'
Joy blasts BNP-Jamaat rule for corruption
'I wait to see my son before death,' says mother of enforced disappearance victim
BMCCI for widening tax net
Low turnout as France goes to polls
Bangladesh to export onions in 2-3 years: Minister
None will be speared for harassing people over birth certificate: Tazul
Russia hits Ukraine from the air and sea
Bangladesh staring at defeat after another batting debacle
Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam Library inaugurated at DRU
Most Read News
Barishal varsity student gets job offer from Google
Sohel Taj demands November 3 as 'National Mourning Day'
Zelensky: The whole of Europe is a target of Russia
Pakistan imposes travel restriction on govt officials
Dozens of people found in mass grave near Kyiv: Official
Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 42 new cases, zero death
Ukraine will rise again: Boris Johnson
Vessel CGS Kamruzzaman of Bangladesh Coast Guard leaves Mongla Port
Shehbaz Sharif set to become next Pakistan PM
Japan, Philippines eye further defense cooperation at first 2+2 meeting
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft