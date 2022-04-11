Video
Rajbari Police-bKash hold workshop on MFS abuse

Published : Monday, 11 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Business Desk

To create awareness on the prevention of abuses in the essential Mobile Financial Services (MFS), a workshop was organized for the bKash agents and law enforcement officers of Rajbari district. Organized by bKash in cooperation with Rajbari district police, the workshop was held at the Municipal Building.
Dr. Md. Nazibur Rahman, ndc, former Additional IGP and bKash Advisor was present at the program as the chief guest. A. K. M. Monirul Karim, Head of External Affairs of bKash and Shahnewaz Raju, BPM (Sheba), PPM, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Operations) of Rajbari were also present.
More than a hundred bKash agents and local law enforcement officers have participated in this workshop. bKash has conducted the workshop in Rajbari as part of its nationwide awareness campaign to ensure proper and compliant usage of MFS, prevent criminal activities in financial sector and minimize the overall abuse in MFS industry.
The workshop discussed on the types of crimes committed by abusing MFS, the ways to apprehend criminals, and various steps taken by bKash to prevent the abuse of the MFS platform. The workshop also discussed how to inform the local law enforcement authorities on MFS abuses to help them fight criminal and fraudulent activities.


