Real time data apps to be launched for market monitoring



AHM Shafiquzzaman, Director General of the Directorate of the National Consumer Rights Protection, flanked by Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam (2nd from right) among others, speaking at a view-exchange meeting organized by CCCI at the World Trade Center in Chattogram on Saturday.

"Through this, it will be possible to get the latest demand of commodities in the domestic market, the international market price rates and the supply of products in both the domestic and international market," said AHM Shafiquzzaman, the Director General of the Directorate of the National Consumer Rights Protection.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi was scheduled to attend the event, but could not attend as he felt sick suddenly.

Shafiquzzaman said this while addressing a view-exchange meeting organized by the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) held at the World Trade Center in Chattogram on Saturday.

The meeting was organized to monitor and review the price of essentials and market situation during the Holy Month of Ramadan at the port city.

CCCI President Mahbubul Alam presided over the meeting.

Shafiquzzaman said the real time data apps will highlight the demand of essential items and their market situation, the total volume of import, shipment, and the total number of LC openings throughout the year including the month of Ramadan.

Due to availability of instant data through real time data apps, it will be possible to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential items in line with the demand in the market. "The Commerce Ministry is working to launch the apps soon." added the Director General of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection. -BSS







