Business Events

A.K.M Fahim Mashroor, Founder and CEO of Delivery Tiger Limited; Mohammad Mahmudur Rahman, Head of SME, IPDC Finance Limited and Noushin Wadud Khan, In Charge, Women Entrepreneur loan 'Joyee', IPDC Finance Limited (all standing in the rear row) pose with participants of a workshop on 'Access to Finance: Challenge and Solutions for Women Entrepreneurs', organized under the capacity development program of 'IPDC Joyee' at Dhanmondi, Dhaka, recently.Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) Director Brig. Gen. Md. Nazmul Haque receiving Thermometer and Pulse Oximeter on behalf of the DMCH from officials of National Finance Limited (NFL) in presence of NFL Managing Director Saifuddin M Naser and other officials of NFL and DMCH recently. The medical accessories were donated to DMCH under the company's Corporate Sociall Responsibility.