Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 April, 2022, 7:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NBR may miss revenue target Tk 3.30 trillion this year too

Published : Monday, 11 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) may miss the fiscal revenue collection target as about half of the revenue collection is yet to be done with only four months left of the current financial year.
Latest NBR data shows that the revenue board has collected  Tk1.76 lakh crore in eight months July-February period. It means that Tk 1.53 lakh crore of revenue collection still remaining and the board is far from  FY2021-22 revenue collection target of Tk 3.30 lakh crore.
The official documents showed that the revenue board has to collect Tk38,385 crore in each month in the remaining four months (March-June) which is quite impossible and not happened earlier, the NBR data shows.
The NBR has submitted a revised revenue collection plan with a target ofTk 3.05 lakh crore to reduce the gap between the target and achievement at the end of the fiscal year.
If the ministry of finance approves the revised revenue collection plan, the revenue board has to collect Tk 32,000 crore per month on an average in the remaining (March-June) period.
Despite 10.65 percent growth in revenue collection so far, the NBR may fail to reach the top of the target.
The revenue collection has jumped to Tk2.66 lakh crore in last FY2020-21) in place of the target of Tk3.30 crore that later was revised to Tk 3.0 lakh crore.
The NBR collects revenue in the form of income tax, travel tax, customs duty; value added tax, supplementary duty (SD) and excise duty.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank inks deal with Fintech Innovations International DMCC
MBL starts 13th foundation training for MTO for 2nd phase
Banking Event
BKB holds branch managers’ conference for Barishal division
BD procures LNG from spot market on rising gas crunch
Amazon labour leader eyes national push after New York win
Korean language course to be launched for migrant workers
Bangladesh ready to move PTA proposal to Nepal


Latest News
Sohel Taj demands November 3 as 'National Mourning Day'
Joy blasts BNP-Jamaat rule for corruption
'I wait to see my son before death,' says mother of enforced disappearance victim
BMCCI for widening tax net
Low turnout as France goes to polls
Bangladesh to export onions in 2-3 years: Minister
None will be speared for harassing people over birth certificate: Tazul
Russia hits Ukraine from the air and sea
Bangladesh staring at defeat after another batting debacle
Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam Library inaugurated at DRU
Most Read News
Barishal varsity student gets job offer from Google
Sohel Taj demands November 3 as 'National Mourning Day'
Zelensky: The whole of Europe is a target of Russia
Pakistan imposes travel restriction on govt officials
Dozens of people found in mass grave near Kyiv: Official
Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 42 new cases, zero death
Ukraine will rise again: Boris Johnson
Vessel CGS Kamruzzaman of Bangladesh Coast Guard leaves Mongla Port
Shehbaz Sharif set to become next Pakistan PM
Japan, Philippines eye further defense cooperation at first 2+2 meeting
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft