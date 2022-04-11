Video
Business

Omera to provide doorstep delivery of LPG in Dhaka

Published : Monday, 11 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154

Omera Patroleum Limited (OPL), a leading LP Gas operator in the country, has introduced online e-commerce system to provide doorstep delivery of LPG to the customers within the capital.
The OPL inked an agreement with My Fuel Pump (MFP) - an online platform to provide the service.
The signing ceremony took place at the Head Office of Omera Petroleum Limited recently. Considering the vast majority of the urban population enticing into the e-commerce trends, Omera marks milestone by making its LPG products available in MFP's exclusive app, website and dedicated hotline number for the convenience of the customers, said a press release of OPP.
Customers can order their desired Omera LPG products anytime throughout the week and after receiving orders MFP will deliver the product at customer's doorstep within a short time, it added.
On behalf of Omera Petroleum Limited, Tanzeem Chowdhury, CEO of OPL and on behalf of My Fuel Pump Partha Pratim Choudhury signed the agreement.
Mohammad Abul Kalam, CMO, OPL, Nafeez Imtiaz Karim, Brand Manager, OPL, Mohammed Tabarok Hossain, Head of Internal Audit were also present in the signing ceremony.    -UNB


