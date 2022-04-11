Video
Dairy farms in 50 upazilas on cards to overcome milk deficiency

Published : Monday, 11 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Mizanur Rahman

The government has taken initiative to set up modern dairy farms in country's      50 upazilas of 36 districts in eight divisions. It plans to produce 4.5 lakh liters of milk per day to overcome milk deficiency.
The Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives has undertaken a development project for this purpose at a cost of Tk 156.88 crore titled "Expansion of Dairy Cooperatives in Dairy Deficit Upazilas".
Concerned parties say if the project is implemented, it will not only meet additional demand for milk, but also play a major role in creating employment. Around 5,000 people will be directly benefited including 2,000 women's participation in economic activities.
The Ministry has already proposed the project to the Planning Commission and a meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) examined the project in  February last year.
The meeting made some recommendations for improvement and suggested that the project may be presented at the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval.
As per information cow rearing is a significant occupation in agricultural sector. But farms use more native breeds of cows, which produce less milk. As dairy farms lack improved breeds of cows and farmers lack knowledge of modern methods of cow rearing cows produce lower quantity of milk.
The ministry plans says milk production may be increased by raising improved breeds of cows and using proper management, besides imparting training and medical services. So the Department of Cooperatives has taken initiative to build modern cattle farms in 50 upazilas.
Sharifa Khan, member of Agriculture, Water Resources and Rural Institutions Division of the Planning Commission said that if implemented, the project would raise improved breeds of cows to increase milk production, create employment opportunities for rural people, ensure women's participation in economic activities and improve supply of nutrition.


