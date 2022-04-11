Video
Stocks break losing streak

Published : Monday, 11 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156

Stock markets returned to a green zone on Sunday after showing downward trend in the previous four sessions as the issues across both Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges were found finishing with an upward trend with higher activities of large-cap securities.
DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 21.21 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 6,662, after losing over 130 points in the past four consecutive days.
Two other indices also edged higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rising 6.92 points to finish at 2,458 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 6.20 points to close at 1,459.
Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, also crossed Tk 6.0 billion mark again and amounted to Tk 6.43 billion, which was 25 per cent higher than the previous day's tally of Tk 5.15 billion.
Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 379 issued traded, 217 advanced, 110 declined and 52 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 363 changing hands, followed by Provati Insurance (Tk 347 million), IPDC Finance (Tk 318 million), Genex Infosys (Tk 283 million) and Fortune Shoes (Tk 196 million).
The newly listed JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing continued to top the gainer list for the seventh straight session, posting a 9.91 per cent gain while Pubali Bank was the day's worst loser, shedding 3.58 per cent following its corporate declaration.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also edged higher after four days with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 42 points to settle at 19,544 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX - rose 25 points to close at 11,725.
Of the issues traded, 115 advanced, 110 declined and 36 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city bourse traded 5.14 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth Tk 156 million.    -BSS


