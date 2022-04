Programme on Agricultural and Rural Transformation for Nutrition, Employment and Resilience Participants at a meeting titled 'Programme on Agricultural and Rural Transformation for Nutrition, Employment and Resilience (PARTNER)' organised by Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute. (Sitting from left in first row) BARI Director (Support & Services) Dr Md Kamrul Hasan, Senior Agricultural Specialist of World Bank and Mission Chief Mr Valens Mwumvaneza, BARI Director General Dr Debasish Sarker, Director (Research) Dr Md Tariqul Islam and Director (Planning and Evaluation) Dr Apurba Kanti Chowdhury. photo: observer