Samrat gets bail in two cases

A Dhaka Court on Sunday granted bail to Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, an alleged casino kingpin and expelled Dhaka city Jubo League leader, in connection with two cases.

Among the two cases, one was filed on charges of money laundering while

the other filed for possessing arms illegally.

Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain granted him bail in a money laundering case while Dhaka's first Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge granted him bail in the arms case.

Despite securing bail in the cases, Samrat will not be released from custody right away as he awaits indictment hearing in two other cases.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against Samrat on November 12, 2019, after investigations alleging that the former leader of the ruling Awami League's associate body acquired assets worth Tk 2.95 crore beyond his known income sources.

On October 6, 2019, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Samrat, former president of Dhaka South Jubo League and his close aide Arman, former vice president of the same unit, following a countrywide crackdown on illegal casinos.

During Sunday's court proceeding, Advocate Ehsanul Haque Shomaji, counsel for Samrat, told the two courts that his client had been languishing in jail since October 6, 2019 and he had been in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) with different ailments, including heart problem for a long period. So, his bail petitions should be granted, the lawyer added.

He further said Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is investigating the money laundering case, is yet to submit probe report before the court even though it was filed in September of 2020.

He also said, Samrat need to get bail in two more cases for walking out of jail. The bail petitions of the two cases-one is for corruption and the other is drug related filed against Samrat--- will be submitted on Monday and April 13 with the seventh Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court and the Special Judge's Court-6 of Dhaka respectively.







