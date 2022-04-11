Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 April, 2022, 7:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Samrat gets bail in two cases

Published : Monday, 11 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Staff Correspondent

A Dhaka Court on Sunday granted bail to Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, an alleged casino kingpin and expelled Dhaka city Jubo League leader, in connection with two cases.
Among the two cases, one was filed on charges of money laundering while
    the other filed for possessing arms illegally.
Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain granted him bail in a money laundering case while Dhaka's first Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge granted him bail in the arms case.
Despite securing bail in the cases, Samrat will not be released from custody right away as he awaits indictment hearing in two other cases.
Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against Samrat on November 12, 2019, after investigations alleging that the former leader of the ruling Awami League's associate body acquired assets worth Tk 2.95 crore beyond his known income sources.
On October 6, 2019, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Samrat, former president of Dhaka South Jubo League and his close aide Arman, former vice president of the same unit, following a countrywide crackdown on illegal casinos.
During Sunday's court proceeding, Advocate Ehsanul Haque Shomaji, counsel for Samrat, told the two courts that his client had been languishing in jail since October 6, 2019 and he had been in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) with different ailments, including heart problem for a long period. So, his bail petitions should be granted, the lawyer added.
He further said Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is investigating the money laundering case, is yet to submit probe report before the court even though it was filed in September of 2020.
He also said, Samrat need to get bail in two more cases for walking out of jail. The bail petitions of the two cases-one is for corruption and the other is drug related filed against Samrat--- will be submitted on Monday and April 13 with the seventh Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court and the Special Judge's Court-6 of Dhaka respectively.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
7.1 million internally displaced in Ukraine: UN
Samrat gets bail in two cases
Shehbaz Sharif set to become next Pak PM after parliament ousts Imran
Confined Canadian girl prays before HC for freedom
Hriday Chandra Mandal gets bail
Biden will speak to Modi as US warns India on imports of Russian energy
The city experiences yet another prolonged tailback
Tortured DU student staying outside hall for a month


Latest News
Sohel Taj demands November 3 as 'National Mourning Day'
Joy blasts BNP-Jamaat rule for corruption
'I wait to see my son before death,' says mother of enforced disappearance victim
BMCCI for widening tax net
Low turnout as France goes to polls
Bangladesh to export onions in 2-3 years: Minister
None will be speared for harassing people over birth certificate: Tazul
Russia hits Ukraine from the air and sea
Bangladesh staring at defeat after another batting debacle
Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam Library inaugurated at DRU
Most Read News
Barishal varsity student gets job offer from Google
Sohel Taj demands November 3 as 'National Mourning Day'
Zelensky: The whole of Europe is a target of Russia
Pakistan imposes travel restriction on govt officials
Dozens of people found in mass grave near Kyiv: Official
Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 42 new cases, zero death
Ukraine will rise again: Boris Johnson
Vessel CGS Kamruzzaman of Bangladesh Coast Guard leaves Mongla Port
Shehbaz Sharif set to become next Pakistan PM
Japan, Philippines eye further defense cooperation at first 2+2 meeting
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft