Confined Canadian girl prays before HC for freedom

The High Court (HC) on Sunday observed that an adult child could not be coerced into doing anything against their wishes, parents need to build a friendly relationship with their children and parents must also value their opinions.

The HC bench comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice SM Maniruzzaman came up with the observation while hearing on a writ petition alleging confinement of a 19-year-old Canadian girl in Dhaka.

Pointing fingers at the parents of the Canadian girl, the HC bench said that she must be given freedom. She wants to go to Canada and study there. Parents need to create that opportunity and the door should not be closed, the HC bench added.

The HC bench directed the parents of the 19-year-old Canadian girl to give internet connection to her laptop and allow her to use her mobile phone.

At the same time, the HC bench directed the Canadian girl to stay with her parents till further orders.

The HC bench also asked the Canadian High Commission to be a party in the writ petition.

The petition will come up at the daily cause list of the High Court bench on April 12 for further order.

Earlier, the two judges of the HC bench heard the statement of 19-year-old girl at the private chamber.

Advocate ZI Khan Panna and Barrister Sara Hossain appeared for the petitioner while Advocate Ojiullah represented the parents of the Canadian girl.

Earlier on April 5, the same bench of the HC directed the Officer in Charge of the Mugda Police Station of the capital to produce a Canadian female citizen in the court on April 10.

The HC bench came up with the order following a writ petition filed by two rights organization, Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) and Ain O Salis Kendra (ASK) seeking its directive in this regard.

According to the petition, the Canadian citizen of Bangladeshi descent came to the country recently. After that her parents do not want to send her abroad anymore. In this circumstance, she sought help from the Canadian High Commission through email.

