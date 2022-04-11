Video
Monday, 11 April, 2022
Hriday Chandra Mandal gets bail

Published : Monday, 11 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Our Correspondent

Hriday Chandra Mandal coming out of jail gate on Sunday following his release from Munshiganj Jail on bail. photo : bdnews24.com

Munshiganj , Apr 10: A court in Munshiganj has granted bail to School Teacher Hriday Chandra Mandal in a case filed over hurting religious sentiment after 19 days.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Motaharat Akhter Bhuiyan granted bail to Hriday Chandra Mandal, an assistant teacher of Science and Mathematics of Binodpur Ram Kumar High School under Sadar upazila in Munshiganj district, upon a bond of Tk 5,000 at about 12:45pm on Sunday.
Confirming the matter, lawyer Abdur Rahman said Hriday Mandal will be released in the afternoon or in the evening after some formalities. His bail petition was denied earlier on March 23 and 28.
On March 20, some students of Binodpur Ram Kumar High School staged demonstration on the school premises demanding Hriday Chandra Mandal's expulsion for discussing the distinction between Science and Islam in a class.
Later in the afternoon, the students filed a written complaint with the headmaster, alleging that Hriday Mandal made "derogatory remarks on Islam." Being informed, police brought the
    situation under control and detained Hriday for questioning.
The teacher was subsequently suspended by the school authorities.  The school's office assistant Md Asad Miah filed a case. Later, Hriday Mandal was arrested.


