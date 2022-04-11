Tortured DU student staying outside hall for a month

Abu Talib, a 2019-20 session student of the Department of Criminology of Dhaka University (DU), who was allegedly tortured by activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in Jatir Janak Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall, is still staying outside the hall for the last one month over the fear of being tortured again.

A four-member probe committee headed by senior house tutor of the hall Prof Md Abdus Sobhan Talukder was formed two day after the incident on March 13. One month has elapsed of the incident, the investigation report is yet to see the light of the day although the committee head at that time said he would submit the report within one week.

Talib alleged the administration did not take any initiative even though he applied to lodge in the hall after ensuring security and allotting him a legal seat.

He also alleged that one of the probe committee members offered him to settle the issue mutually with the BCL activists and reach a compromise. adding, Talib further alleged, "They did not investigate the incident properly."

"I want to stay in the hall under the supervision of the hall administration, not under the control of

Chhatra League," Talib told the Daily Observer.

He demanded of the university administration to abolish the 'gonoroom' and 'guestroom' cultures by enacting a law.

Prof Talukder told journalists, "We do not find any similarity between the statements of the complainant and the accused. So in some cases it takes a little time to cross check. We'll sit down again and make a decision tonight (Sunday). Then I will submit the report in a short time."

Despite several calls, this correspondent could not reach the provost of the hall Prof Md Akram Hossain.

Abu Talib was allegedly tortured in Room No 201 (a) of the hall on March 10.

He also lodged a written complaint with the provost of the hall alleging Sheikh Shanto Alam of Social Welfare and Research Institute, Imdadul Hoque Badhon of Islamic History and Culture Department, Shahabuddin Islam Bijoy of Information Science and Library Management Department and Nahidul Islam Fagun of Law Department of assaulting him physically and mentally. All of them are 2018-19 session students of this university and residents of this hall.

They are known as the younger brothers of Chhatra League president of the hall, Md Mehedi Hasan (Shanto).













