Monday, 11 April, 2022, 6:59 AM
Six killed, three injured in road crashes

Published : Monday, 11 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Staff Correspondent

At least six people were killed in separate road accidents in Bogura, Chapainawabganj and Kurigram.
According to our Bogura Correspondent, Two motorcyclists were killed as their motorbike and a truck collided head-on in Dupchanchia bus stand area of the district on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Shakwat Hossain Palash, 48, hailed from Bogura town and Shoeb Mahmud, 42, an inhabitant of Sirajganj district.
Local people said the accident occurred at around 7am when Palash and Shoeb were heading towards Porsha in Naogaon riding their motorcycle. Shoeb died on the spot while Palash was declared dead at Dupchanchia Upazila Health Complex.
Officer-in-Charge of Dupchanchia Thana Abul Kalam Azad said the bodies were handed over to the respective families.
In another incident two people, including a woman, were killed and three others injured in a road accident at Shajahanpur upazila in Bogura district on Saturday night.
The deceased were identified as Abdul Baki, 50 and Sumi Akter alias Putul, 25, wife of Abdul Momin, hailed from Gabtali upazila in the district.
Police said a truck rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, coming from opposite direction, at Khuttapara Thinpukur
    area around 8:30pm, leaving Baki and Sumi dead on the spot and three others were injured, including two children.
Locals rescued the injured and took them to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College in Bogura town.
On information, police recovered the bodies, said Koigari police outpost In-Charge Saikat Hasan.
Our Chapainawabganj Correspondent reported, a driver was killed at Ranihati Miapara here on Sunday morning. The victim is Raihan Ali, 20, son of Shah Alam of Saterorashia village under Chapainawabganj sadar upazila.
Officer-In-Charge (OC) of Chapainawabganj sadar police station Md Mozaffar Hossain said Raihan Ali was seriously injured as he fell down along with his tractor beside the road losing control over the steering wheel at around 8:30am.
He was rushed to the sadar hospital where he was declared dead.  Police recovered the body and sent it to the Chapainawabganj sadar hospital morgue for autopsy.
Our Kurigram Correspondent added that a local musician was killed and a guitarist injured after a lorry hit their motorcycle near the central bus terminal in Kurigram town on Sunday.
Khan Md Shahriar, Officer-In-Charge (OC) of Kurigram Sadar Police Station, said the deceased was identified as Ashrafun Nahar Mim (18), daughter of Aminul Islam at Sabuj Para village of Chilmari upazila in Kurigram while the injured was guitarist Bipul Islam (30).
Both Mim and Bipul used to work together on different cultural functions, the police official said.
Quoting witnesses, the OC said a lorry heading towards Rangpur from Kurigram town hit the motorcycle riding Bipul and Mim in front of a regional duck farm this noon. Mim was crushed under the wheels of the lorry and died on the spot, he said. On information, police rushed to the spot and recovered Mim's body.


