Police fire on fishermen, one killed, 5 injured in Lakshmipur

LAKSHMIPUR, Apr, 10, A fisherman was shot dead and five others injured in a clash between river police and fishermen who were allegedly fishing in the Meghna River defying a government ban in Sadar upazila of Lakshmipur district early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Ameer Hossain, hailed from Kutubpura Matlab Bari in Bhola

district.

River police Sub-Inspector Kamal Hossain said a team of river police conducted a drive in the Meghna River as a two-month ban on catching fish is going on.

When the team reached at Maju Chowdhury Haat, some 50 to 60 fishermen on five to six boats encircled the team and started to hurl brick chips targeting the police.

To bring the situation under control, police fired bullets, leaving Ameer injured.

He was taken to Lakshmipur Sadar Hospital but the doctors referred him to Dhaka following deterioration of his condition. Meanwhile, Ameer died on the way to Dhaka.

Five people including four policemen were injured during the clash and they were given first aid.







