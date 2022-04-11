Video
Monday, 11 April, 2022
Front Page

Public hearing on electricity price on May 18

Published : Monday, 11 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Special Correspondent

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has announced the public hearing date of electricity price at bulk level on May 18 although it has yet to announce the fresh tariff of gas.
However, if the BERC would increase tariff at bulk level it would automatically push the power distributing agencies to submit tariff hike proposals at retail level.
BERC increased the bulk and retail tariff of electricity on February 27, 2020. That time it increased the power tariff to Tk 5.17 for per unit from Tk 4.77 at bulk level and Tk 7.13 for per unit from Tk 6.77 at consumer level.
However, the BERC has also asked the stakeholders to submit opinions before the commission by April 28, a BERC release said on
    Sunday.
"Power Development Board (PDB) in its tariff hike proposal said that the state owned power generating authority would face a huge financial crunch if the commission would increase the 10 per cent gas tariff," the release said.
Meanwhile, the BERC's technical evaluation committee has suggested the commission allow 20 per cent increase of gas tariff.
"We are set to conduct the public hearing on electricity tariff hike as per Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission Act-2003 as they submitted the proposal which the technical committee of BERC has endorsed," the release said.
BERC has conducted a public hearing on gas tariff from March 21-24, as per BERC rule it should give its verdict within 90 days of the hearing.


