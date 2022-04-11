BSMRAU top in Bangladeshi universities

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU) has been ranked 1st in Bangladeshi universities in Scimago Institutions Rankings 2022 published on Saturday (April 9, 2022).

In three categories - Agriculture, Biological Science and Research- BSMRAU has achieved the position as per international standard among all the public and private universities in Bangladesh in the ranking of Spain-based Scimago-scopus study on 4126 universities across the world, said a press release.

Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof Dr Md Ghiyasuddin Mia congratulated all the teachers, students, officers and employees for their relentless efforts in conducting educational activities, international research and activities.

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Education Ministry and UGC for their support. He expressed the hope that the success of the university will increase gradually.