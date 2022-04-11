DMP arrests 63 for drug peddlers

As part of the anti-drug campaign in the capital, members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested a total of 63 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6am on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by the DMP, police conducted the operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations and detained 63 drug traffickers and recovered huge contraband drugs from their possession from 6am of April 9:00 to 6:00am. -BSS









