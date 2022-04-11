Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 April, 2022, 6:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Press Council sets roadmap for creating journalists’ database: Info Minister

Published : Monday, 11 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138

Press Council sets roadmap for creating journalists’ database: Info Minister

Press Council sets roadmap for creating journalists’ database: Info Minister

The Bangladesh Press Council is preparing a roadmap to create a database for the protection of journalists and media outlets in the country, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Sunday.
"The new law we have drafted to strengthen the Press Council has already been sent to the Cabinet," he told reporters after receiving the council's annual report of 2020 from the chairman of the Press Council at the secretariat.
If passed by the parliament after its presentation in the cabinet, the power of the press council will increase, he said.
"When someone commits misdeeds in disguise of a journalist, it often affects the entire journalist community," he said.
"In order to protect the journalist community from this, I requested the Press Council to create a database of journalists and news media by formulating a policy in consultation with the stakeholders."
"I think it will bring order, it will reduce misinformation."
The minister further hoped that true journalists and the media will get protection through the formation of this database.
The minister also thanked the Press Council for training the journalists and for contributing to the betterment of journalism as well as for initiating the work of compiling the list of journalists on the basis of a policy as directed.
Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman established the Bangladesh Press Council. As a judicial board, the body was set up to deal with disputes between readers and newspapers, Hasan Mahmud added.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSMRAU top in Bangladeshi universities
DMP arrests 63 for drug peddlers
Rotary International accords reception to three of its governors
Press Council sets roadmap for creating journalists’ database: Info Minister
9,90,52,343 registered to receive C-19 vaccines
DU, JnU ink MoU to conduct research together  
Peoples crowd due to shortage of buses in the capital’s Shahbagh
People need to be aware of sleep apnea: Experts


Latest News
Sohel Taj demands November 3 as 'National Mourning Day'
Joy blasts BNP-Jamaat rule for corruption
'I wait to see my son before death,' says mother of enforced disappearance victim
BMCCI for widening tax net
Low turnout as France goes to polls
Bangladesh to export onions in 2-3 years: Minister
None will be speared for harassing people over birth certificate: Tazul
Russia hits Ukraine from the air and sea
Bangladesh staring at defeat after another batting debacle
Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam Library inaugurated at DRU
Most Read News
Barishal varsity student gets job offer from Google
Sohel Taj demands November 3 as 'National Mourning Day'
Zelensky: The whole of Europe is a target of Russia
Pakistan imposes travel restriction on govt officials
Dozens of people found in mass grave near Kyiv: Official
Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 42 new cases, zero death
Ukraine will rise again: Boris Johnson
Vessel CGS Kamruzzaman of Bangladesh Coast Guard leaves Mongla Port
Shehbaz Sharif set to become next Pakistan PM
Japan, Philippines eye further defense cooperation at first 2+2 meeting
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft