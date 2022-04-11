9,90,52,343 registered to receive C-19 vaccines

As of April 9, a total of 9,90,52,343 people have been registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

"As many as 9,06,66,616 people have been registered using NID cards, 15,43,205 registered using passports and 68,42,571 registered using birth registration certificates," according to the data of Management Information System of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As of April 9, a total of 25,36,41,057 doses of

Covid-19 vaccines including booster dose were administered as the countrywide vaccination campaign was launched on February 7, last year.

"A total of 12,81,86,131 people have been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine till yesterday while 11,48,86,026 received the second dose across the country during the period," according to data issued by Directorate General of Health Services(DGHS).

As many as 1,05,68,900 people received the booster dose of the vaccine to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, it added.

A total of 3,30,29,258 students aged 12-17 years were vaccinated with first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccines. Of them, 1,72,90,893 students received first dose of vaccines while 1,57,38,365 were immunized with second dose of the jabs, the DGHS sources said.

Expansion of vaccination is the most effective remedy to rein the spread of coronavirus... As part of vaccine expansion programme, we launched special inoculation campaign from February 17 to February 25 and set three-day mass vaccination drive that began on February 26," Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the National Covid-19 Vaccine Management Taskforce, said.

As many as 1,11,74,725 people were immunized with the first dose of coronavirus vaccine on February 26 (first day of campaign), 19,33,775 vaccinated on February 27 (second day of campaign) while 15,69,44 people received the first dose of COVID-19 jabs on the concluding day of the drive (February 28), he also added. -BSS









