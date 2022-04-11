DU, JnU ink MoU to conduct research together  

Dhaka University (DU) and Jagannath University (JnU) will conduct research on various issues including environmental and earth science together. Besides, the two universities will exchange books, journals, publications and scientific documents.

In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the universities on Sunday at the DU Vice Chancellor's Lounge. DU VC Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman was present on this occasion as chief guest while JnU VC Prof Md Imdadul Hoque was present among others. A press release signed by Md Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Director of of DU Public Relations Office, confirmed this matter on Sunday.

DU Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed and JnU Treasurer Prof Dr Kamaluddin Ahmed signed the MoU on behalf of their respective university.









