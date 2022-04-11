People need to be aware of sleep apnea: Experts

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Sharfuddin Ahmed on Sunday said people needed to be aware of sleep apnea.

A central seminar on 'Obstructive Sleep Apnea' was held in the auditorium of block-A of the university on Sunday.

Sleep apnea is defined as the shortness of breath during sleep. Doctors think the disease is a silent killer for humans. This disease can lead to death in sleep, said the speakers.

The seminar revealed that 2 percent to 4 percent of men in the United States are infected with the disease. In Bangladesh, 4.49 percent men and 2.14 percent women of urban population suffer from 'Obstructive Sleep Apnea'.

As the chief guest at the seminar, Prof Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said, "Those who have problems with nasal congestion, those who do not sleep properly, those who are obese, they may be affected by this type of disease."

There is a treatment for this disease. In some cases, surgery is required. People do not know about sleep apnea. They need to be made aware of this disease. A complete treatment for the disease is available in BSMMU, he said.

The Vice-Chancellor advised to come to BSMMU for treatment as soon as such symptoms appear.

Prof Dr AKM Mosharraf Hossain, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University (Academic), said sleep apnea is a neglected deadly disease worldwide. However, 90 percent of patients with sleep apnea are still out of treatment.

"We now have treatment for this disease at BSMMU. There is a need for more awareness among doctors and patients about this disease in our country. We have two sleep labs here. We've been treating sleep apnea patients for the last five years."

Prof Dr Mohammad Zahid Hossain Pro Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of BSMMU spoke as a special guest while Kamrul Hasan Tarafdar, Prof of the Department of Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT) and many others were also present at the seminar.













