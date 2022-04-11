

Lenders set to implement high cost loans for Bangladesh



Different development partners of Bangladesh--the World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and AIIB--have also started mulling revisions to the terms of loans. The WB has already started discussions with the Economic Relations Division (ERD) in this regard.



The WB wants to recognise Bangladesh as an IDA-blend country. It has also asked Bangladesh to apply for it. The WB will then prepare an assessment report and at the end of 2027, Bangladesh will become an IDA-blend country. An IDA-blend country is IDA eligible based on per capita income levels and also creditworthy for some International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) borrowing. As a blend country, Bangladesh will have to take high-interest market loans. The interest rate, including different charges can range from 3% to 4%--based on the market conditions and the loan-term. Such loans have to be repaid in 25 to 30 years with a grace period of 4-5 years.



On the contrary, at present, Bangladesh pays an interest of 1.25% for IDA loans, known as soft loans, with the service charge 0.75%. The loan has to be repaid within 30 years with a grace period of five years. Once Bangladesh graduates to the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), it will no longer have easy access to IDA loans, which are with flexible conditions.



Against this backdrop, experts have emphasised on getting flexible loans for projects that will reap quick economic benefits. If Bangladesh can't create good projects and raise flexible loans, then it will miss out on sustainable debt financing. Truly, if we can't take the loan facility on such easy terms, it will be a big loss for us. The ERD, however, is trying to keep the flexible loans at the current interest rate.



In order to sustain the growth of our economy, we must engage in ensuring loans with soft conditions-- for at least one and half decade. The authorities concerned must ensure it at any cost.

According to a high official of The Economic Relations Division (ERD) of the Ministry of Finance, the ADB is set to change the terms of the loans and reduce the amount of flexible debts for Bangladesh. Simultaneously it is set to increase the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) loans. As a result, flexible loans for Bangladesh will come down--once it graduates from LDC, while ADB wants to do that before the graduation. It is evident that the loans that are now available on easy terms will not last for long time--as Bangladesh enters the realm of increased per capita national income and growing economic development.Different development partners of Bangladesh--the World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and AIIB--have also started mulling revisions to the terms of loans. The WB has already started discussions with the Economic Relations Division (ERD) in this regard.The WB wants to recognise Bangladesh as an IDA-blend country. It has also asked Bangladesh to apply for it. The WB will then prepare an assessment report and at the end of 2027, Bangladesh will become an IDA-blend country. An IDA-blend country is IDA eligible based on per capita income levels and also creditworthy for some International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) borrowing. As a blend country, Bangladesh will have to take high-interest market loans. The interest rate, including different charges can range from 3% to 4%--based on the market conditions and the loan-term. Such loans have to be repaid in 25 to 30 years with a grace period of 4-5 years.On the contrary, at present, Bangladesh pays an interest of 1.25% for IDA loans, known as soft loans, with the service charge 0.75%. The loan has to be repaid within 30 years with a grace period of five years. Once Bangladesh graduates to the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), it will no longer have easy access to IDA loans, which are with flexible conditions.Against this backdrop, experts have emphasised on getting flexible loans for projects that will reap quick economic benefits. If Bangladesh can't create good projects and raise flexible loans, then it will miss out on sustainable debt financing. Truly, if we can't take the loan facility on such easy terms, it will be a big loss for us. The ERD, however, is trying to keep the flexible loans at the current interest rate.In order to sustain the growth of our economy, we must engage in ensuring loans with soft conditions-- for at least one and half decade. The authorities concerned must ensure it at any cost.