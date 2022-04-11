

Zakat plays crucial role in reducing poverty



As well, Islam provides us with an appropriate solution for all the difficulties in our lives when implemented honestly and correctly.



Islam is built on five fundamental pillars, of which the third position is Zakat, after Shahadah (beliefs in Islam) and Salat (Namaz). Zakat is an Islamic economic institution in Islamic countries.



It is playing an indispensable role in alleviating poverty in society as well as in the country. Zakat assists in meeting the basic needs (food, clothing, shelter, education, and medical care) of the impoverished.



Zakat is parted into two forms: Zakta-al Fitr, which refers to having to pay before the commencement of Eid-al-Fitr, and Zakat-al Mal, which refers to a method of worship that includes a specific portion of wealth, with an emphasis on Muslim rich people, in order to lessen poverty in the Muslim country.



When a person of Muslim opulence (money, gold, silver) arrives in the prescribed amount (which is called Nisab in shoryah), it is the excess of his needs. Those Muslims needed to pay 2.5% of their total wealth to needy people.



Zakat is not sympathy. In point of fact, it is the reasonable for the poor to take up the wealth of the rich. In this regard, Allah says in the Holy Quran, "... and establish prayer and give Zakat (Surah Bakara, Ayah-83)".



Thus, whenever Allah Ta'ala speaks of establishing prayers, then he also speaks of paying Zakat. And another, the Surah included, "... And there are those who bury gold and silver and spend it not in the way of Allah: announce unto them a most grievous punishment (At-Taubah-34). For more emphasis on paying Zakat, the Prophet (SAW) said: "He who possesses camels, cattle, or goats and does not pay what is due on his wealth (Zakat), on the day of Judgement, the animals which he possesses will become larger than the size they were on earth and trample on him and gore him with their horns till the judgement of all humanity is completed."



The Prophet (SM) appointed officials to collect Zakat from the rich and used it to reduce poverty in society. The first Caliph of Islam, Hazrat Abu Bakr (RA), proclaimed war on the Muslims who refused to pay Zakat during a certain period.



Zakat has a major positive impact on creating a balanced society and establishing equality among the people which has a balance in the wealth between the rich and the poor. There will be no extreme poverty as well as no one with more money. Zakat also contributes to ensuring human and social justice through meeting the fundamental rights of vulnerable people.



Due to the lack of collecting Zakat, poverty has become a major challenge for every Islamic country on the globe. And the rate of poverty is increasing day by day. It also shows in the country that the poor are getting poorer while the rich are getting richer.



A report says that, in terms of the growth rate of the wealthy, in the last decade, Bangladesh has topped the list of the world's largest economies. In the last ten years, from 2010 to 2019, the number of millionaires in the country (with more than 50 million assets) has increased at an average rate of 14.3% (Prothom Alo, 30th May-2020). However, the poverty rate has increased this year as compared to the previous year.



During Ramadhan, most Muslims pay Jakat for achieving multiple rewards as an award for good deeds. As a recent trend of distribution, Jakat, most rich people distribute a little money or some cheap sari among the poor in the name of zakat. But it is not conducive to sustainable development.



Thus, it does not alleviate the poverty in society; Zakat is not paid in full to the rich. If a poor person gets enough money as zakat, then poor people are freed from poverty.



The majority of people in Bangladesh's rural areas live in abject poverty.And they are always deprived of extensive amenities from the country. The proper utilization of Zakat by creating a proper Zakat management system can help to eradicate poverty. From this perspective, the government should consider launching a transparent and accountable Zakat fund body as well as the Zakat program, which can be involved in the fiscal year as a policy or strategy for eradicating poverty.



If we execute this policy in the country, then it is possible to establish an equal society by eradicating all disparities, which will help to achieve our sustainable development goal.

The writer is a member of Social Research Group (SRG). BSS, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University











