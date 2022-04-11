Bengalis in Kohat



He married a daughter of former inspector general of police of East Pakistan Mr. Idris. The father of Mr. Idris was Mr. Shamsuddoha of Bikrampur, Dhaka, who was a former central minister of Pakistan and inspector general of police of the erstwhile East Pakistan. His Bengali connection made us feel closure to the deputy commissioner and his family. Mr. Lodi took good care of us. He and his wife cared like close kins when Khashruzzaman Choudhury suffered from grievous injuries received in a jeep accident. This, however, is a later story.



The asymmetrical triangle: Kohat as mentioned did not only have a deputy commissioner overseeing civil administration and tribal affairs but also a brigadier heading a brigade and air commodore commanding the air force base. There were rumours that none of the three could speak to the other on telephone. Their respective personal assistant thought that his boss was superior to the others. As a result, the problem of who should first come to the phone proved insoluble. Within one month of our stay in Kohat, something happened which broke the ice among the trio.



The West Pakistani CSP probationers of the 1966 batch were posted to Kohat for their survey and settlement training. Among them was Javed Akram, smart, generous and witty who had the looks and gestures of mercurial film actor Peter Sellers. There was also cool and composed Imtiaz Jabed. There were in all 10 members in the group. They stayed in the air force officers' mess like us.

A few days after their arrival, Javed Akram, popularly known as Topsy, and Imtiaz Javed asked us whether we got invited to the homes of the elite in Kohat. They were disappointed and sad when we said, 'no'.



Consulting other members of the group and us, they drew up a plan. They took some money from each of us and organised a dinner party beside the swimming pool of the air force officers' mess on a holiday and invited the elite of Kohat and their spouses to the dinner. It was a grand success as the three top officials of the civil administration, the army brigade and air force base and their wives participated in the lively event. Other officers and important businessmen also took part in the event with great enthusiasm.



The net result of this party was very beneficial to us. We, the 10 West Pakistani officers of the 1966 batch and three Easterners of the 1967 batch in Kohat, got invited to the homes of all important officers and businessmen almost every other evening. Javed Akram Topsy got unhesitating thanks from all of us. There was another important fallout: The deputy commissioner, the brigadier and the air force base commander having met face-to-face one another in our party developed easy and smooth relations among themselves. Their problem of speaking over the telephone with one another existed no more.



Bengalis in Kohat: Compared with Peshawar, the principal city of the North West Frontier Province as it was in the late 1960s, Kohat was relatively sparsely populated. Bengalis in the entire region were a few. In Kohat, they were fewer. Those who were there were officers in the armed forces. The only civilians were, it seemed, we three, Khashruzzaman Choudhury, Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmed and me, resident for three months. Among the military officers were the then major Atique at the time an officer of the Inter-Services Selection Board at Kohat and major Ashraf of the army supply corps. Major Atique, by 1987, became a major general and served as the chief of staff of the Bangladesh army.



Major Ashraf, later promoted as colonel in the Bangladesh army, served on deputation in the 1980s as a director of the Social Welfare Directorate of Bangladesh. There were several other junior Bengali officers in the army brigade and the air force. In addition there was the deputy commissioner's wife, the daughter of a Bengali family. The Bengali officials and their wives played an immensely important role in caring for Khashruzzaman Choudhury when he was gravely injured in a road accident and remained bed-ridden for months in the Kohat CMH. That is a later happening which will be narrated in detail subsequently.



During the early days of our stay in Kohat, we often visited the residences of the Bengali military officers and enjoyed their warm hospitality. After a few days, I found out that major Ashraf whom I addressed as Ashraf Bhai (brother) was actually my uncle-in-law whom I had never met before. We had a good laugh when it became clear that one whom I addressed as brother was actually an uncle-in-law.

