People’s sufferings during Ramadan

The month of Ramadan is going on. After Iftar, the crowd on the street is much less. After finishing tuition in the evening, I was drinking tea in a tea shop on the side of the road. The discussion in the tea shop about any issue of the country may not happen anywhere else. There is a storm in the cup of tea.



While paying the tea bill, I stopped to listen to a discussion going on inside the shop. Inside the store, some people were discussing the increase in the price of daily necessities. The cost of educating the two children, the cost of my medicine is so much more than all that. Another said that if you continue like this, you have to eat once a day. Because in this market, it is not possible to have two meals with my income.



Hearing this, I left. I thought it would cost at least a thousand rupees more than it used to cost a month's food. Vehicle rent also increased. But my father's income did not increase. If I continue like this, how will I continue in the days ahead? I started walking thinking about it.



The rising prices of daily necessities have put the poor and the middle class at risk, as well as the upper middle class.



The month of Ramadan is actually a cycle in the country which raises the prices of daily necessities. It has happened every year again.



It is surprising to see crowds of people in TCB trucks these days. People can be seen hanging and running behind the truck. Buying a product from TCB for 800 tk saves about 200 tk. This is a lot of money for poor families. That's why TCB's trucks are so crowded.



I saw in a media report that a fancy method of selling oil has been introduced. If you want to buy oil, you have to buy another product. Such as rice, tea leaves. If you want to buy 5 liters of oil from a nutrition company, you have to take a packet of 200 gm tea leaves with it. If you want to buy 5 liters of Rupchander oil, you have to take one or two kg of polao rice with it.



The government has withdrawn 20% VAT on edible oil. But ordinary people will not benefit much from this work of business and company. The government should take action against the companies and traders who have to buy one after the other.



Due to Corona, people's income has already decreased. On the other hand, prices of essential commodities and public-private services have gone up. In this situation, middle class and lower class people have to eat three meals a day.



According to the market price of the consumer rights organization Consumer Association of Bangladesh (CAB), the average price of coarse rice in the country in 2019 was a little less than 40 tk. In 2020, it increased to more than 48 tk. And now there is more.



Bus fares have risen by 28 per cent, while launch fares have risen by 35 to 40 per cent in November. LPG gas was 750 tk in January 2021, it came to 1240 tk in February 2022.



Where will ordinary people go in this situation? Their income has not increased. Family expenses have increased. Then how will they run the family? Another thing to note is that the price of everything is rising to benefit a handful of persons only. None of the farmers, who works so hard to grow crops is benefiting.



Even though the price of oil has gone up, the profit of the grocers is small. Even though the price of rice has gone up, the farmers are not getting that profit. Again, regular income tax is not paid, but the state is not getting any benefit. So who is benefiting from such a price increase?



Yes, the companies are benefiting. Merchants and storekeepers are enjoying the benefits. A few people are enjoying these benefits. But all the people are in trouble. And those who do black market do not pay income tax. As a result, the state is also damaged.



Every year before the month of Ramadan, unscrupulous traders increase the prices of essential commodities. This time too, the prices of all kinds of daily necessities have gone up. It does not mean the price of different things fixed by the government. The government does not care about any decision. The common middle and lower class people are affected.



The government should take immediate action. Every year before Ramadan, the government fixes the price of goods and as usual traders take more than the fixed price. Storing daily necessities, including oil, creates an artificial crisis in the market and raises prices. As is currently the case with oil. For this reason, all concerned should try to use the experience of the past year now. The government needs to ensure that the prices of daily necessities are within the reach of the common man during the month of Ramadan.



Market control is not possible by simply setting the price of the goods. The administration should monitor the market regularly. If possible, white clothing should monitor anonymously. Unscrupulous traders should be brought under the law and given exemplary punishment. Only then will it be possible to control the market.



The income of the middle and lower classes has not increased, the prices of commodities have gone up several times. In this situation, the suffering of ordinary people is not over. Most of the time, unscrupulous traders raise prices by creating artificial crises in the market. Steps must be taken now to keep the prices of daily necessities within the reach of the common man.

Sukanta Das, Student, Islamic University, Kushtia











