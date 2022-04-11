Video
Home Countryside

Programmes taken to celebrate Bangla New Year in Gaibandha

Published : Monday, 11 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Apr 10: A series of programmes were taken to celebrate the Bangla New Year-1429 in the district in a festive mood.
In this regard, a preparatory meeting at the arrangement of the district administration was held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) here on Thursday.
DC Md. Oliur Rahman attended the function and addressed it as chief guest.
Presided over by ADC-General Sadequr Rahman, the function was also addressed among others by president of district Awami League Advocate Syed Shams-ul-Alam Hiru, Additional Police Super Abu Laice Md. Illias Ziku, President of Sadar Upazila Awami League Rezaul Karim Reza, General Secretary Mridul Mostafi Zontu, Freedom Fighter Ali Akbar Miah, cultural personality Alamgir Kabir Badal and teacher Abdus Sattar.



