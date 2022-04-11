Seven killed, 9 injured in road mishaps

Seven people including two women and an SSC examinee have been killed and nine others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Bogura, Sirajganj, Barishal and Laxmipur, in three days.

BOGURA: Four people including two women were killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in Shajahanpur, Kahalu and Adamdighi upazilas of the district on Saturday.

Two people including a woman were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Baki, 50, son of late Syed Ali, a resident of Bagbari Nijgram Village, and Sumi Akter alias Putul, 25, wife of Abdul Momin of Kolakupa area in Gabtali Upazila in the district.

Police sources said a Bogura-bound truck rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw coming from opposite direction in Khuttapara Thinpukur area at around 8:30 pm, leaving its passengers Baki and Sumi dead on the spot and five others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members.

Of the injured, two are children.

However, locals rescued the injured and took them to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) in critical condition.

Koigari Police Outpost In-Charge Saikat Hasan confirmed the incident.

Earlier, a lawyer was killed in a road accident in Kahalu Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mahbubur Rahman, 65, son of late Aijuddin, a resident of Khiyali Madhyapara Village in Dupchanchia Upazila of the district. He was the former vice-president of Bogura Lawyers' Association.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kahalu Police Station (PS) Ambar Hossain said Mahbubur Rahman was going to Bogura Court from his village home in the morning riding by a motorcycle.

On the way, a sand-land truck hit the motorcycle from behind in Bibirpukur area on the Bogura-Santahar Road in Kahalu Upazila at around 8am, leaving Mahbubur dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the truck but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene.

Necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the OC added.

On the other hand, a woman was killed in a road accident in Adamdighi Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 48, could not be known immediately.

Police and local sources said an unidentified vehicle hit the woman in Chatkhair area under Nashratpur Union on the Bogura-Naogaon Highway in the upazila at around 12am while she was crossing the road, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SZRMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that the deceased might be a mentally-imbalanced woman.

Adamdighi PS OC Jalal Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased.

SIRAJGANJ: A young man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Tarash Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Apon Ahmed, 22, son of Abdul Momin, a resident of Sabujpara Village under Magura Binod Union in the upazila. He was the driver of a tractor by profession.

The injured person is Shahadat Hossain, hailed from Sadar Upazila in Kurigram District.

Tarash PS OC Md Shahidul Islam said a soil-laden tractor overturned after losing its control over the steering in Magura area at around 10am, which left the driver of the tractor dead on the spot and another injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, locals rescued the injured and took him to the SZRMCH.

Necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the OC added.

BARISHAL: A local leader of Juba League was killed in a road accident in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Jabbar Hawlader, son of Kanchan Ali Hawlader, a resident of Khudrakathi Village under Kalashkathi Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a motorcycle carrying Abdul Jabbar fell on the road after losing its control over the steering in Tulatali Pool area at Bakerganj in the evening, which left him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to Bakerganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Abdul Jabbar succumbed to his injuries at the SBMCH at around 10pm while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Bakerganj PS OC Alauddin Milon confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken place in this connection.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: An SSC examinee was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Shahriar Ahmed Mishad, 18, son of Mijanur Rahman, a resident of Char Jangalia area in the upazila. He was an SSC candidate from Char Jangalia SC School this year.

Local sources said Mishad along with his two friends was going to Miarberi at night riding by a motorcycle.

At that time, the motorcycle hit a bicycle and fell on the road after losing its control over the steering in Munsirhat Bazar area, which left them severely injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Laxmipur Millennium Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Mishad dead.

Kamalnagar PS OC Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident.
















