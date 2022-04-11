

Obituary

His second namaz-e-janaza was held in front of Mia Bari in Koithali Village of Sindurpur Union under Daganbhuiya Upazila at 5:30pm. Later on, he was laid to rest in his family graveyard. Earlier, his first namaz-e-janaza was held in Azad Mosque at Gulshan-Dhaka at 11am.

The FF breathed his last on April 6 while being treated in Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore. He was 72. He left behind his wife, four sons and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

He was the chairman of PMP Group of Dhaka. He owned numerous business establishments including Jahangir Tower at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka.











