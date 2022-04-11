Poor onion price frustrates farmers at Bagmara



Onion being sold at a wholesale market in Bagmara Upazila. photo: observer

Poor sale of onion in bazaars is compelling growers to bring back houses their unsold onion. On Friday unsold onion was seen taken back from Taherpur Bazar, the largest haat in Bagmara Upazila, by growers.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, some small growers said, they have to sell onion at Tk 500 per maund against its production cost Tk 600.

Bablu Sardar, a farmer who came to sell onion at Taherpur Haat, said, he cultivated onion on three bighas and got 180 maunds. His average production cost was more than Tk 600 per maund. But in a compelling situation, he has brought his onion to the haat and sold at Tk 500 per maund. He has suffered a huge loss.

It cost Tk 35,000- 40,000 to cultivate onion on one bigha. This year the wage of onion planting labourer was Tk 600. Onion fields required 6 to 7 irrigations. The total farming cost also included fertilizers, pesticides and tilling. This year's onion yield stood at 50-65 maunds per bigha.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Abdur Razzak said, 270 hectares of land were brought under onion cultivation in Bagmara this year. He acknowledged the loss of farmers because of reduced market price.









