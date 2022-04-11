Four people found dead in Barishal, Dinajpur

Two women and two minor children have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Dinajpur, on Saturday and Sunday.

BARISHAL: Three more people have been found dead after they went missing in the Gazaria River in Mehendiganj Upazila of the district.

With those, the death toll from the trawler capsizes in the Gazaria River rose to five.

The bodies of a woman and a minor child were recovered from the river on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Mala Begum, 38 and Yeamin, 5.

Police sources said locals spotted the two floating bodies, three kilometres away from the accident spot, at around 9am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

On Friday, a trawler capsized due to strong wave in the river when it was carrying 25 passengers to Dorirchar Khajuria.

Police and Coast Guard members rescued the passengers and recovered the bodies of Mahenur and Nasrin. But three were missing.

On Saturday noon, the body of a child was recovered from the river.

The deceased was identified as Rohan Hawlader, 4, Montaz Hawlader, a resident of Majherchar area in Mehendiganj Upazila of the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mehendiganj Police Station (PS) Shafiqul Islam said local fishermen spotted the floating body of the minor boy in the river in Char Boupur area at noon and recovered it.

Being informed, police visited the scene.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a woman in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals had been sensing a bad odour in Dakshinpara Jame Mosque area in the upazila for the last couple of days.

Following this, locals found the half-decomposed body of the woman lying in an abandoned place beside a road in the evening and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dianjpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Parbatipur Model PS OC Imama Jafar confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.

The reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report, the OC added.

However, Additional Superintend of Police (Fulbari Circle) Asaduzzaman visited the scene.










