Boy ‘commits suicide’ at Gurudaspur

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Apr 10: A boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself out of huff with his brother in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Kawser Ali, 11, son of Jabed Ali, a resident of Sujarmor area under Biaghat Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said following a quarrel with his younger brother, the boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his room in the house at around 3:30pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Gurudaspur Police Station Ripon Saha confirmed the incident.














