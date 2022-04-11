Video
Home Countryside

Boy ‘commits suicide’ at Gurudaspur

Published : Monday, 11 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Our Correspondent

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Apr 10: A boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself out of huff with his brother in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Friday.
Deceased Kawser Ali, 11, son of Jabed Ali, a resident of Sujarmor area under Biaghat Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said following a quarrel with his younger brother, the boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his room in the house at around 3:30pm.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Sub-Inspector of Gurudaspur Police Station Ripon Saha confirmed the incident.


