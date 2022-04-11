Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 April, 2022, 6:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

12 nabbed with drugs in two districts

Published : Monday, 11 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Our Correspondents

A total of 12 people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Manikganj and Laxmipur, on Saturday.
MANIKGANJ: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives, arrested nine people along with heroin in Saturia Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The arrested persons are Awlad Hossain, 42, Wadud Rahman, 45, Faruk Hossain, 35, Abdur Razzaque, 25, Labu Miah, 34, Moazzem Hossain, 29, Ariful Islam, 30, Lutfur Rahman, 52, and Shamim Hossain, 31, residents of different villages in the upazila.
Manikganj DB Police Inspector Nazrul Islam said on information, three teams of DB Police conducted separate drives in the upazila at night and arrested them.
At that time, some 112 grams of heroin were seized from their possessions.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Saturia PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Sunday following a court order, the official added.
RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested three persons along with 60 yaba tablets from Raipur Upazila in the district on Saturday.
The arrested persons are Akhter Hossain, 41, Kanchan Sarder, 35, son of Abul Khayer Sarder, residents of Charababil Village in the upazila, and Tofayel Hossain, 40.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Charababil area and arrested trio along with the yaba tablets.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against the arrested with Raipur PS in this connection.
Raipur PS OC Sipan Barua confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Programmes taken to celebrate Bangla New Year in Gaibandha
Bangladesh Primary School Assistant Teachers' Association
Seven killed, 9 injured in road mishaps
Obituary
Poor onion price frustrates farmers at Bagmara
Four people found dead in Barishal, Dinajpur
Boy ‘commits suicide’ at Gurudaspur
12 nabbed with drugs in two districts


Latest News
Sohel Taj demands November 3 as 'National Mourning Day'
Joy blasts BNP-Jamaat rule for corruption
'I wait to see my son before death,' says mother of enforced disappearance victim
BMCCI for widening tax net
Low turnout as France goes to polls
Bangladesh to export onions in 2-3 years: Minister
None will be speared for harassing people over birth certificate: Tazul
Russia hits Ukraine from the air and sea
Bangladesh staring at defeat after another batting debacle
Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam Library inaugurated at DRU
Most Read News
Barishal varsity student gets job offer from Google
Sohel Taj demands November 3 as 'National Mourning Day'
Zelensky: The whole of Europe is a target of Russia
Pakistan imposes travel restriction on govt officials
Dozens of people found in mass grave near Kyiv: Official
Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 42 new cases, zero death
Ukraine will rise again: Boris Johnson
Vessel CGS Kamruzzaman of Bangladesh Coast Guard leaves Mongla Port
Shehbaz Sharif set to become next Pakistan PM
Japan, Philippines eye further defense cooperation at first 2+2 meeting
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft