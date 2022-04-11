12 nabbed with drugs in two districts

A total of 12 people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Manikganj and Laxmipur, on Saturday.

MANIKGANJ: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives, arrested nine people along with heroin in Saturia Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The arrested persons are Awlad Hossain, 42, Wadud Rahman, 45, Faruk Hossain, 35, Abdur Razzaque, 25, Labu Miah, 34, Moazzem Hossain, 29, Ariful Islam, 30, Lutfur Rahman, 52, and Shamim Hossain, 31, residents of different villages in the upazila.

Manikganj DB Police Inspector Nazrul Islam said on information, three teams of DB Police conducted separate drives in the upazila at night and arrested them.

At that time, some 112 grams of heroin were seized from their possessions.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Saturia PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Sunday following a court order, the official added.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested three persons along with 60 yaba tablets from Raipur Upazila in the district on Saturday.

The arrested persons are Akhter Hossain, 41, Kanchan Sarder, 35, son of Abul Khayer Sarder, residents of Charababil Village in the upazila, and Tofayel Hossain, 40.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Charababil area and arrested trio along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against the arrested with Raipur PS in this connection.

Raipur PS OC Sipan Barua confirmed the matter.







