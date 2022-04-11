Video
Monday, 11 April, 2022, 6:56 AM
Home Countryside

13 detained on different charges

Published : Monday, 11 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Our Correspondents

A total of 13 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Naogaon and Narayanganj, on Friday.
ATRAI, NAOGAON: A total of 12 gamblers have been arrested by police in Atrai Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The arrested persons are Mamun Khan, Aslam Sheikh, Shamim Ali, Shohag Hossain, Rais Sardar, Aziz, Pradeep, Jahidul Gazi, Alam Hossain, Yakub Ali, Madan, Sonaton and Swapon Banshfor.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Mohadigi Village of the upazila at night and arrested them red-handed while they were gambling.
Officer-in-Charge of Atrai Police Station (PS) Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the    matter.
NARAYANGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Friday arrested a teacher in a case filed for sexual assault of a schoolgirl.
Arrested Muminul Haque, 38, is a resident of Sinduriapara Village under Burichang PS in Comilla District.
RAB-9 sources said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Nurbhab area under Fatullah PS of Narayanganj City on Friday and arrested the accused.
On March 16, the teacher sexually assaulted an SSC examinee of Lakhai Bemai Government High School.
Later, the victim tried to commit suicide from depression.
The victim's father lodged a case with Lakhai PS in this regard.
Teachers and students of the school blocked Habiganj-Nasirnagar Road demanding removal and trail of the accused teacher.
Following this, RAB members arrested him and later, handed him over to      Lakhai PS.
Muminul confessed his involvement in the crime during the initial interrogation, the RAB sources added.


