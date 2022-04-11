Video
Home Countryside

Three minors drown in 3 dists

Published : Monday, 11 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Our Correspondents

Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Chattogram, Bogura and Mymensingh, on Saturday and Sunday.
CHATTOGRAM: A minor child drowned in a pond in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Nijhum Akter, 2, daughter of Rubel, a resident of Ward No. 7 under Mirzapur Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Nijhum fell in a pond nearby the house at around 11:30am while she was playing near its bank.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Hathazari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.
Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Suchitra Chowdhury confirmed the incident.
BOGURA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Dupchanchia Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Abu Talha, 6, son of Abu Kalam, a resident of Talwar Kachigari Village in the upazila. He was a student at a local Brac School.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Dupchanchia Police Station (PS) Sujaullah said Abu Talha drowned in a pond nearby the house at around 11:30am while his family members were unaware of it.
Later, the family members recovered the body.
An unnatural death case was filed with Dupchanchia PS in this connection, the SI added.  
NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: A minor boy drowned in a canal in Nandail Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Emon Mia, 5, a resident of Chanpur Village under Kharua Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Emon Mia fell in a canal nearby the house in the morning while he was playing beside it.
Later, Emon's mother Shiuli Akhter found his body in the canal and recovered it with the help of locals.
Local Union Parishad Member Md Ratan Mia confirmed the incident.


