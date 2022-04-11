Video
Home Countryside

Man gets life term for killing carpenter

Published : Monday, 11 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Our Correspondent

MANIKGANJ, Apr 10: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for killing a carpenter in Singair Upazila in 2012.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Utpal Bhattacharya handed down the verdict at around 3pm.
The convict is Chandra Lal Adhikari, 50, son of late Kumed Adhikari, a resident of Swarupkathi area in Singair Upazila of the district.
The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer two more months in jail.
According to the prosecution, Chandra Lal along his people beat up Bimal Mandal, a carpenter of the area, on October 15 in 2012, leaving him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Singair Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.
Later, he was declared dead after being taken to the DMCH. The deceased's father Kusai Mandal lodged a murder case with Singair Police Station in this connection.
Police submitted the charge-sheet accusing three people to the court after investigation.
Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday after examining the case records and 14 witnesses.
The court acquitted two other accused, named Abul Chandra Roy and Nimai Chandra Roy of the Swarupkathi area, as they were proven innocent.


