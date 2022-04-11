Launch service launched on Balasi-Bahadurabad route

GAIBANDHA, Apr 10: With the launching of launch service on Balasi-Bahadurabad route, the people of eight northern districts are happy as they now can go to Dhaka within a short time.

"Using this route, the people of eight northern districts including Gaibandha can go to Dhaka via Mymensingh within short time. Apart from it, the farmers of the districts will be able to take their produce to Dhaka in a short time through this route".

The people of the northern districts are dreaming after inauguration of the launch service on this route by State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP, on Saturday as chief guest.

The state minister said necessary measures would be taken to reopen the ferry services on this route in near future to get back the old glory of the route.

Earlier, the rail ferries would move on this route to help the rail passengers cross the Brahmaputra River. Later the rail ferry movement on this route was stopped in 1998 after the construction of Bangabandhu Bridge between Tangail and Sirajganj districts over the Jamuna River. Since then, the people of the northern districts are going to Dhaka by trains through a long tour and expensing more valuable times.

As the people are to face more difficulties to go to Dhaka by trains, they demand of the government to reopen the Balashi ghat- Bahadurabad ghat route for their movement.

Taking the matter in cognizance, the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took initiative to launch the launch service on this route.

For this, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) constructed modern naval terminals in the ghats each at the cost of Tk 140 crore.Eleven infrastructures including office building, pilot house, police and Ansar barracks, fire services, tools building, driver rest house, passenger camp, and toilet house have also been constructed in the two terminals on both sides.

Not only that, 14km of the river was also been dredged for the navigability of the route at the cost of Tk 24 crore.

For inaugurating the launch service on this route, the people of the northern districts, particularly the people of Gaibandha and Jamalpur districts, are so much happy as the launch movement on this route will create working opportunities among the people of the districts.

The people are also eying to do many things centring the launch service launching on this route.









