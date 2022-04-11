Covid crisis not over, we never know when it will resurface: Modi

AHMEDABAD, Apr 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the coronavirus has not gone away and keeps resurfacing, and cautioned people not to let their guard down in the battle against the pandemic.

Nobody knows when the 'bahurupiya' (one that changes form) COVID-19 will resurface, PM Modi said, adding that administering nearly 185 crore doses of vaccines to control its spread was made possible due to public support.

He was addressing via video conferencing the Mahapatotsav programme of Maa Umiya Dham at Vanthali in Gujarat's Junagadh district, as part of the 14th foundation day celebration of the temple of Maa Umiya, considered as the deity of Kadva Patidar community.

The PM urged devotees of Maa Umiya to turn to natural farming with the aim to save Mother Earth from the scourge of chemical fertilisers.

He also asked people to a pledge to participate in creating 75 'Amrit Sarovars' (lakes) in each district as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, being organised to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

"Corona (COVID-19 pandemic) was a big crisis, and we are not saying that the crisis is over. It may have taken a pause, but we never know when it will resurface. It is a 'bahurupiya' disease. To stop this, nearly 185 crore doses (of vaccines) were administered, which surprised the world. This has been made possible due to your support," he said. -NDTV