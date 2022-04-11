Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Monday, 11 April, 2022, 6:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Advance Search
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Print Edition
Front Page
Back Page
City News
Editorial
Op-Ed
Foreign News
Business
Sports
News
Miscellaneous
Countryside
Feature
Women's Own
Book Review
Literature
Life & Style
Observer TeCH
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Young Observer
National
Politics
Crime & Court
International
Business
Sports
Countryside
Don't miss
Education
Health
Live Archive
Front Page
Back Page
City News
Editorial
Op-Ed
Foreign News
Business
Sports
News
Miscellaneous
Countryside
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
● National
● International
● Business
● Sports
● Countryside
● Don't miss
● Education
● Health
● Live Archive
PRINT EDITION
● Front Page
● Back Page
● City News
● Editorial
● Op-Ed
● Foreign News
● Business
● Sports
● News
● Miscellaneous
● Countryside
FEATURE
● Women's Own
● Book Review
● Literature
● Life & Style
● Observer TeCH
● Law & Justice
● Health & Nutrition
● Young Observer
Home
Foreign News
Indian paramilitary troopers stand guard near a site of a gunbattle
Published : Monday, 11 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Count : 126
Indian paramilitary troopers stand guard near a site of a gunbattle
Indian paramilitary troopers stand guard near a site of a gunbattle between suspected militants and Indian government forces in Srinagar on April 10. photo : AFP
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
Covid crisis not over, we never know when it will resurface: Modi
Ten million have fled their homes in Ukraine: UN
Indian paramilitary troopers stand guard near a site of a gunbattle
Pope calls for 'Easter ceasefire' in Ukraine
Iran MPs set conditions for reviving 2015 nuclear deal amid stalled talks
France votes with Macron seeking new term in tight poll
Moscow shutting down Amnesty, Human Rights Watch in Russia
Russia targeting Ukrainian civilians: British defence ministry
Latest News
Sohel Taj demands November 3 as 'National Mourning Day'
Joy blasts BNP-Jamaat rule for corruption
'I wait to see my son before death,' says mother of enforced disappearance victim
BMCCI for widening tax net
Low turnout as France goes to polls
Bangladesh to export onions in 2-3 years: Minister
None will be speared for harassing people over birth certificate: Tazul
Russia hits Ukraine from the air and sea
Bangladesh staring at defeat after another batting debacle
Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam Library inaugurated at DRU
Most Read News
Barishal varsity student gets job offer from Google
Sohel Taj demands November 3 as 'National Mourning Day'
Zelensky: The whole of Europe is a target of Russia
Pakistan imposes travel restriction on govt officials
Dozens of people found in mass grave near Kyiv: Official
Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 42 new cases, zero death
Ukraine will rise again: Boris Johnson
Vessel CGS Kamruzzaman of Bangladesh Coast Guard leaves Mongla Port
Shehbaz Sharif set to become next Pakistan PM
Japan, Philippines eye further defense cooperation at first 2+2 meeting
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft