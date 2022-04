France votes with Macron seeking new term in tight poll

Ten million have fled their homes in Ukraine: UN

Covid crisis not over, we never know when it will resurface: Modi

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Indian paramilitary troopers stand guard near a site of a gunbattle between suspected militants and Indian government forces in Srinagar on April 10. photo : AFP

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected]