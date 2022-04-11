Video
France votes with Macron seeking new term in tight poll

Published : Monday, 11 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156

France's President and LREM party presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron holds a rugby ball from the forthcoming 2023 Rugby World Cup as he greets onlookers while arriving back at his home following the casting of his ballot for the first round of France's presidential election at a polling station in Le Touquet, northern France on April 10. photo : AFP

PARIS, Apr 10: French President Emmanuel Macron faced a tough test Sunday seeking re-election in a vote projected to produce a tight run-off with far-right leader Marine Le Pen.
Polls opened in mainland France at 0600 GMT after an unusual campaign overshadowed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine that analysts warned could lead to unpredictable outcomes with turnout a major factor.
Early indications showed that turnout was around three percentage points lower than at the same stage in 2017, although above 2002 when record numbers of French stayed away.
Polls predict that Macron will lead Le Pen by a handful of percentage points in round one, with the top two going through to a second-round vote on April 24.
Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon is snapping at their heels in third place and still fancies his chances of reaching the second round at the expense of Le Pen or even -- in what would be an extraordinary upset -- President Macron himself.
Macron cast his ballot in Le Touquet on the northern French coast, accompanied by his wife Brigitte, around lunchtime.
Le Pen voted in Henin-Beaumont, also in the north of the country while Melenchon cast his ballot in the southern port city of Marseille.
Although her opponents accuse her of being an extremist bent on dividing society, Le Pen has with some success sought to show a more moderate image and concern with voters' daily worries such as rising prices.
Macron by contrast has campaigned relatively little, by his own admission entering the election campaign later than he would have wished due to the war in Ukraine.
French television channels will broadcast projections of the final results, which are generally highly accurate, as soon as polls close at 1800 GMT Sunday.
If Macron and Le Pen as forecast reach the second round, analysts predict that their clash will be far tighter than in 2017 when the current president thrashed his rival with 66 percent of the vote.
"There is uncertainty," said French political scientist Pascal Perrineau, pointing to high numbers of voters who were still undecided or who changed their minds during the campaign, as well as absentee voters.
Analysts fear that the 2002 record of the number of French voters boycotting a first round of 28.4 percent risks being beaten.
Early voting patterns seemed to confirm such forecasts, with voter turnout by midday at 25.48 percent, three points below the level recorded at the same time in the 2017 election, the interior ministry said.  
"It's a duty and a right to vote, we decide who gets elected," said Mohammed Idriss, a 68-year-old retired soldier voting at the French consulate in Pondicherry, India.
"If you don't vote you're not a good citizen."
But in the Paris suburb of Pantin, Blandine Lehout, a 32-year-old actress, said none of the candidates deserved her vote.
"For the first time in my life I'm not going to vote," she said. "I'll vote in the (June) parliamentary election, but in this election, I hate them all. We're at a stage where they frighten me."
Some 48.7 million voters are registered across France to vote in this election.
The stakes are high for Macron, who came to power aged 39 as France's youngest president with a pledge to shake up the country.     -AFP


