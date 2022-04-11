Naveed Nawaz gets early release from the BCB to join Sri Lanka's national team

Former Sri Lankan batter Naveed Nawaz got an early release from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), it is learnt.

According to the highly placed sources in the BCB, the 48-year-old Nawaz, who was officiating as Under-19 head coach in Bangladesh has been given early release to join the Sri Lankan team as an assistant coach.

"His contract has a clause of 3-month notice period but has been relieved earlier", one of the sources, speaking exclusively over the telephone said on Sunday morning.

Nawaz, living most of the time in Australia when not in Bangladesh, will return to his birth country Sri Lanka within next four days, it is also learnt. The new head coach Chris Silverwood is also expected to arrive at the same time.

Both will be part of the touring squad to Bangladesh.

Nawaz, who initially was TAC (Technical Advisory Committee) first choice as a Head Coach will look after the batting aspect. "He will play a dual role, though we are in the process of sending a specialist batting coach to Bangladesh", one of the sources in Colombo confirmed.

"Had there been Silverwood's appointment not confirmed, Nawaz would have been the interim head coach".

Australia's Tim McCaskill, who is the Head of National Cricket Development at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was involved in the process of hiring Silverwood.





