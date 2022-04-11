Mehidy escapes injury scare after being hit on stomach



Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C) looks on as medical staff take him off the field with a gurney after he was hit by a ball during the third day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at St George's Park in Gqeberha on April 10, 2022. photo: AFP

The allrounder was fielding at point when he failed to spot a catchable cut shot from Sarel Erwee, and the ball hit him flush on his stomach or sternum.

The Bangladesh team physio came to the field quickly and the allrounder was stretchered off the field.

It's not clear what made Mehidy fail to spot the dolly coming toward him. Most probably, it was due to the advertising board installed opposite the field around the boundary ropes.

Earlier, Bangladesh were dismissed in their first innings at 217 with a fifty from Mushfiqur Rahim. Simon Harmer and Wiaan Mulder bagged three wickets each while Duanne Olivier and Keshav Maharaj took two wickets each.

South Africa secured a 236-run first-innings lead, and they did not impose a follow-on.

In the first innings of the match, South Africa posted 453 while choosing to bat first winning the toss. Four of their batters have hit a fifty each. For Bangladesh, Taijul Islam bagged six wickets while Khaled Ahmed took three. -UNB









