Guests get skyscraper to chase



Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto (2nd L), Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Litton Das (2nd R) and Bangladesh's Mahmudul Hasan Joy (R) celebrate after Bangladesh's Taijul Islam (L) dismissed South Africa's Keegan Petersen (C) with a leg before wicket (lbw) during the third day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at St George's Park in Gqeberha on April 10, 2022. photo: AFP

Home team took 367 runs lead till the last drinks of day-3 as they had posted 131 for four on the board in their 2nd innings. Dean Elgar, who picked up fifties in previous three innings of the series, was the first hosts' batter to depart this time. The skipper went on 26 while Sarel Erwee was down on 41. Keegan Petersen also couldn't go far and wrote 14 runs next to his name.

Taijul Islam notched three wickets for 57 runs while Khaled Ahmed preyed the rest for 33 runs.

Earlier on the day, resuming from overnight's 137 for five, Bangladesh unbeaten batters Mushfiqur Rahim and Yasir Ali Rabbi started to show aggression from the very first ball of the day. Rabbi hit three fours in first three deliveries of Lizaad Williams. Both the right handed batters looking very solid but the confident spectrum didn't go for long as Rabbi gave return catch to Keshav Maharaj when he was just four short of a fifty. He hit seven boundaries in his 87 ball innings.

Mushi on the other hand, was slow and steady. The lone half centurion for Bangladesh was dismissed on 51, which paved the way to Bangladesh's disaster since none of the later wiffers could contribute anything mentionable. Mehidy Miraz managed 11, Taijul Islam five while Khaled Ahmed, the Jack, returned for a duck as Bangladesh were bowled out for 217.

South Africa thereby, got 236 runs lead since they piled-up 453 runs in their first innings ridding on the bat of Maharaj (84), Dean Elgar (70), Temba Bavuma (67) and Keegan Petersen (64). Taijul hauled six wickets spending 150 runs.

The Rainbow nation however, came to bat again despite they had an option to send Bangladesh follow-on.

Earlier on day-2, Bangladesh lost top five batters to accumulate 122 runs. Mahmudul Hasan Joy was the first man to go for not. Tamim Iqbal and Nazmul Hossain Shanto were looking good in the middle but Shanto had fallen on 33 while Tamim went when he was three runs away from a fifty. Skipper Mominul Haque continued his sorry figure and left the ground on six whereas Liton Das hurried to go to the dugout scoring 11.

Wiaan Mulder and Simon Harmer claimed three wickets each whilst Duanne Olivier and Maharaj shared the rest four wickets between them equally.









