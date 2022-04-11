Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 April, 2022, 6:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of South Africa 2022

Guests get skyscraper to chase

Published : Monday, 11 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto (2nd L), Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Litton Das (2nd R) and Bangladesh's Mahmudul Hasan Joy (R) celebrate after Bangladesh's Taijul Islam (L) dismissed South Africa's Keegan Petersen (C) with a leg before wicket (lbw) during the third day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at St George's Park in Gqeberha on April 10, 2022. photo: AFP

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto (2nd L), Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Litton Das (2nd R) and Bangladesh's Mahmudul Hasan Joy (R) celebrate after Bangladesh's Taijul Islam (L) dismissed South Africa's Keegan Petersen (C) with a leg before wicket (lbw) during the third day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at St George's Park in Gqeberha on April 10, 2022. photo: AFP

South Africa are going to set an enormous target for Bangladesh in the last of the two-match Test at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth.
Home team took 367 runs lead till the last drinks of day-3 as they had posted 131 for four on the board in their 2nd innings. Dean Elgar, who picked up fifties in previous three innings of the series, was the first hosts' batter to depart this time. The skipper went on 26 while Sarel Erwee was down on 41. Keegan Petersen also couldn't go far and wrote 14 runs next to his name.
Taijul Islam notched three wickets for 57 runs while Khaled Ahmed preyed the rest for 33 runs.
Earlier on the day, resuming from overnight's 137 for five, Bangladesh unbeaten batters Mushfiqur Rahim and Yasir Ali Rabbi started to show aggression from the very first ball of the day. Rabbi hit three fours in first three deliveries of Lizaad Williams. Both the right handed batters looking very solid but the confident spectrum didn't go for long as Rabbi gave return catch to Keshav Maharaj when he was just four short of a fifty. He hit seven boundaries in his 87 ball innings.
Mushi on the other hand, was slow and steady. The lone half centurion for Bangladesh was dismissed on 51, which paved the way to Bangladesh's disaster since none of the later wiffers could contribute anything mentionable. Mehidy Miraz managed 11, Taijul Islam five while Khaled Ahmed, the Jack, returned for a duck as Bangladesh were bowled out for 217.
South Africa thereby, got 236 runs lead since they piled-up 453 runs in their first innings ridding on the bat of Maharaj (84), Dean Elgar (70), Temba Bavuma (67) and Keegan Petersen (64). Taijul hauled six wickets spending 150 runs.
The Rainbow nation however, came to bat again despite they had an option to send Bangladesh follow-on.
Earlier on day-2, Bangladesh lost top five batters to accumulate 122 runs. Mahmudul Hasan Joy was the first man to go for not. Tamim Iqbal and Nazmul Hossain Shanto were looking good in the middle but Shanto had fallen on 33 while Tamim went when he was three runs away from a fifty. Skipper Mominul Haque continued his sorry figure and left the ground on six whereas Liton Das hurried to go to the dugout scoring 11.
Wiaan Mulder and Simon Harmer claimed three wickets each whilst Duanne Olivier and Maharaj shared the rest four wickets between them equally.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Spurs tighten grip on top-four spot as Arsenal, Man Utd lose
ManC and Liverpool brace for summit meeting
Bayern 'will improve' for vital Champions League clash: Goretzka
Mbappe, Neymar score hat-tricks as PSG thump Clermont
Modric, Kroos rested as Real Madrid sail past Getafe
Police investigate Ronaldo over "assault" allegation
United do not deserve European football, says Rangnick
Inter see off Verona to stay hot on heels of Serie A leaders Milan


Latest News
Sohel Taj demands November 3 as 'National Mourning Day'
Joy blasts BNP-Jamaat rule for corruption
'I wait to see my son before death,' says mother of enforced disappearance victim
BMCCI for widening tax net
Low turnout as France goes to polls
Bangladesh to export onions in 2-3 years: Minister
None will be speared for harassing people over birth certificate: Tazul
Russia hits Ukraine from the air and sea
Bangladesh staring at defeat after another batting debacle
Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam Library inaugurated at DRU
Most Read News
Barishal varsity student gets job offer from Google
Sohel Taj demands November 3 as 'National Mourning Day'
Zelensky: The whole of Europe is a target of Russia
Pakistan imposes travel restriction on govt officials
Dozens of people found in mass grave near Kyiv: Official
Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 42 new cases, zero death
Ukraine will rise again: Boris Johnson
Vessel CGS Kamruzzaman of Bangladesh Coast Guard leaves Mongla Port
Shehbaz Sharif set to become next Pakistan PM
Japan, Philippines eye further defense cooperation at first 2+2 meeting
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft