Hockey residential camp begins tomorrow

A residential camp with 36 national hockey players is beginning tomorrow, Tuesday at Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF). The players were asked to report to the team manager at 9:00 am on the day at the Federation.

The camp is to prepare the boys for the two upcoming international events, Asian Games Hockey Qualifying Tournament scheduled to be played from 6 to 15 May in Thailand and the Asia Cup Hockey scheduled for 23 May to 1 June in Indonesia.

If the boys can survive the Asian Games Hockey Qualifying stage, they will get the chance to play the Hockey event in the main stage of the Asian Games to be played from 10 to 25 September at Hangzhou in Zhejiang, China. The top four teams from Qualifier will get tickets to China.

Malaysian coach Gobinathan Krishnamurthy is appointed the head coach of the Bangladesh national team for the first two while coach Mahbub Harun will coach the team in the latter one. These appointments were sanctioned in the executive committee meeting of BHF in Bangladesh Air Force Falcon Hall on Sunday.



The initial team:

Biplob Kujur, Abu Sayeed Nippon, Asim Gope, Nuruzzaman Nayan, Khorshedur Rahman, Forhad Ahmed Shitul, Shohanur Rahman Sabuj, Ashraful Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Rezaul Karim Babu, Shafiul Alam Shishir, Sarwar Morshed Shawon, Khaled Mahmud Rakib, Sarwar Hossain, Roman Sarker, Nayeem Uddin, Fazle Hossain Rabbi, Price Lal Samanta, Raju Ahmed Tapu, Abed Uddin, Milon Hossain, Puskar Khisha Mimo, Arshad Hossain, Deen Islam Emon, Russel Mahmud Jimmy, Rakibul Hasan Rocky, Mahbub Hossain, Rajib Das, Al Nahiyan Shuvo, Rakibul Hasan Rakib, Manoj Babu, Ripon Kumar Mahanta, Ahsan Habib, Mainul Islam Koushik, Khalilur Rahman and Amirul Islam.











