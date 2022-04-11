Rohingya camp fenced 80pc with barbed wire

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said on Sunday that the work of erecting barbed wire fences at 80 percent areas around the Rohingya camps is completed.

"We have asked the law enforcement agencies alongside Bangladesh Army to strengthen patrol and vigilance activities around the Rohingya camps to maintain law and order strictly," he said.

Kamal made the remarks after the fourth meeting of the National Committee on Coordination, Management and Law Enforcement of Displaced Myanmar Citizens at his ministry conference room.

He said the army, BGB and RAB will patrol outside the camps, adding, "If necessary, law enforcement agencies will work in coordination with the army. If the operation is needed, the army will also take part in it."

The Minister said, "Illegal shops are being evicted inside the Rohingya camps in Ukhia and Teknaf and eviction drives will be continued. The army is building a barbed wire fence around the Rohingya camps, about 80 percent of which has been completed."

The Home Minister said observation towers have been built there, and road construction is about to be completed. "There will be APBn on the tower. It will be ensured that none can leave the camp without permission."

He said the UNHCR was involved in verifying the information so that Rohingyas could not get Bangladeshi passports. Kamal said the UNHCR database would be used to prevent displaced Myanmar nationals from collecting Bangladeshi passports.

"Those whose eyes and fingerprints we have taken are not getting passports. Some Rohingyas were here before, some fled later. We are keeping an eye on them as far as we can. UNHCR has their data. We will stop taking passports with that information," he said.

About drug smuggling, Kamal said, "As far as we are concerned, there is a stockpile of drugs in the camp. We have caught some of it. Those involved will be arrested soon. We are taking strong measures to prevent drug trafficking inside and outside the camp."

He said strict measures have been taken to curb drug smuggling in Naf River. "We are going to take tougher actions against drug traders."

Kamal said, "Birth rate in the camp area is alarming. We have received information that 35,000 new babies are there every year in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps. We will request the health department and Islamic Foundation to encourage them to use birth control methods."