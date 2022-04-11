Ishraque’s bail hearing on May 11

The bail hearing of former mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka's son and BNP leader Ishraque Hossain will be held on May 11.

Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge court on Sunday fixed the date for bail hearing of young BNP leader, Ishraque said his lawyer Advocate Gazi Touhidul Islam.

Police arrested Ishraque on Wednesday from Motijheel area in a case filed in 2020 allegedly setting fire on a vehicle at the opposite side of Bangladesh Bank while he was in a rally to protest regular commodities price hike.









