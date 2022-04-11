Sohel Taj hands over memo to PM at Ganabhaban



Sohel Taj, son of Bangladesh's first prime minister Tajuddin Ahmad, on his way to Ganabhaban to submit a memorandum demanding November 3 as the National Mourning Day and April 10 as the Republic Day on Sunday. photo : Observer

Sohel Taj, son of the country's first Prime Minister Tajuddin Ahmed, demanded that the government should declare April 10, the day the first Bangladesh government was formed, as 'Republic Day'.

He also demanded that the State will have to observe November 3, Jail Killing Day, as the 'National Mourning Day'.

Although the demand for inclusion of April 10 as 'Republic Day' and biography of heroic freedom fighters in the textbook is correct, later he moved away from the demand of declaring November 3 or Jail Killing Day as 'National Mourning Day'.

As per the pre-announcement, he started his march from Manik Mia Avenue of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban at 4:20pm. He was accompanied by a few followers. He reached the gate of Ganabhaban around 4:30 pm. After waiting there for a while, Sohel Taj presented a memorandum to the Prime Minister.

PM's special assistant and Awami League Office Secretary Biplob Barua and Assistant Private Secretary to the Prime Minister Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku received the memorandum on behalf of the Prime Minister.

He spoke to the media after presenting the memorandum. Sohel Taj was satisfied with his programme. He said, "I have complied with my programme. We have been received very nicely by the Ganabhaban. I have submitted my memorandum to the Hon'ble Prime Minister. Her representatives have accepted it on her behalf."

Asked how optimistic he is about meeting the demands, he said, "I hope our Prime Minister is the only person in Bangladesh who can implement these three demands. I have full confidence in him."

Asked about the demand, Sohel Taj said, "My first demand is that this Mujibnagar Day or the day when the first government of Bangladesh was formed, April 10 should be declared as Republic Day." Regarding the second demand, he said after the brutal assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family on August 15, 1975, four national leaders who led the Liberation War were killed in Dhaka Central Jail.

"These four national leaders have proved with their fresh blood and life that they did not betray Bangabandhu and Bangladesh that day. Today, I think that in memory of these four great leaders, we have to observe this 3rd of November, which we call Jail Killing Day, this Prison Murder Day with state dignity," he added.

Regarding the third demand, he said, "It is imperative that all our textbooks include the biographies and histories of all the heroic freedom fighters and the organizers of the Liberation War. Because I think if there is a gap in the history of our Liberation War, the anti-liberation forces will have a chance to fill that gap."

Last Thursday, on his verified Facebook page, Sohel Taj announced the three-point demand programme. His sister Simeen Hussain Rimi, AL lawmaker, also accompanied him in the march towards Ganabhaban.









Former Awami League (AL) lawmaker and former State Minister for Home Affairs Sohel Taj on Sunday marched towards Ganabhaban, the official residence of the Prime Minister, demanding three things, including the observance of Jail Killing Day on November 3.Sohel Taj, son of the country's first Prime Minister Tajuddin Ahmed, demanded that the government should declare April 10, the day the first Bangladesh government was formed, as 'Republic Day'.He also demanded that the State will have to observe November 3, Jail Killing Day, as the 'National Mourning Day'.Although the demand for inclusion of April 10 as 'Republic Day' and biography of heroic freedom fighters in the textbook is correct, later he moved away from the demand of declaring November 3 or Jail Killing Day as 'National Mourning Day'.As per the pre-announcement, he started his march from Manik Mia Avenue of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban at 4:20pm. He was accompanied by a few followers. He reached the gate of Ganabhaban around 4:30 pm. After waiting there for a while, Sohel Taj presented a memorandum to the Prime Minister.PM's special assistant and Awami League Office Secretary Biplob Barua and Assistant Private Secretary to the Prime Minister Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku received the memorandum on behalf of the Prime Minister.He spoke to the media after presenting the memorandum. Sohel Taj was satisfied with his programme. He said, "I have complied with my programme. We have been received very nicely by the Ganabhaban. I have submitted my memorandum to the Hon'ble Prime Minister. Her representatives have accepted it on her behalf."Asked how optimistic he is about meeting the demands, he said, "I hope our Prime Minister is the only person in Bangladesh who can implement these three demands. I have full confidence in him."Asked about the demand, Sohel Taj said, "My first demand is that this Mujibnagar Day or the day when the first government of Bangladesh was formed, April 10 should be declared as Republic Day." Regarding the second demand, he said after the brutal assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family on August 15, 1975, four national leaders who led the Liberation War were killed in Dhaka Central Jail."These four national leaders have proved with their fresh blood and life that they did not betray Bangabandhu and Bangladesh that day. Today, I think that in memory of these four great leaders, we have to observe this 3rd of November, which we call Jail Killing Day, this Prison Murder Day with state dignity," he added.Regarding the third demand, he said, "It is imperative that all our textbooks include the biographies and histories of all the heroic freedom fighters and the organizers of the Liberation War. Because I think if there is a gap in the history of our Liberation War, the anti-liberation forces will have a chance to fill that gap."Last Thursday, on his verified Facebook page, Sohel Taj announced the three-point demand programme. His sister Simeen Hussain Rimi, AL lawmaker, also accompanied him in the march towards Ganabhaban.