RMG Eid holidays start from Apr 27

Country's readymade garments industries have been asked to start their Eid-ul-Fitr holiday from April 27 to avert unnecessary pressure of passengers in the public transports and smooth management of transports during the period.

The instruction was given in an inter-ministerial meeting of the Shipping Ministry arranged to determine the course of actions to ensure smooth and safer transportation of home-goers during Eid through the waterways.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury chaired the meeting while relevant government officials and water transport owners attended.

After the meeting, Khalid Mahmud said that the readymade garment owners have assured to start their Eid vacations gradually from April 27 like the previous years to avert hassles of their workers and unnecessary pressure of passengers. The leaders of BGMEA and BKMEA have assured the matter.

He said representatives of RMG industries have assured the government to comply with the government decision. Starting from April 27, the RMG factory owners still start holidays of their workers gradually before the Eid to be observed in the country on May 2 or 3, subject to moon sight.

He informed that the ferries and water vessels of the government are kept prepared for the period. Those which wouldn't be able to operate during the period for various problems are sent to the workshops or dockyards for overhauling. The dockyards have assured to ready the vessels before Eid.

Hope, a total of 51 ferries will be able to operate during the Eid period to avert pressure of additional passengers, he added.









