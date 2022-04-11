Two more bodies recovered, death toll rises to 5

BARISHAL, Apr 10: With the recovery of two more bodies on Sunday morning, the death toll from the trawler capsize in the Gazaria River at Mehendiganj upazila here rose to five. The deceased were identified as Mala Begum, 38 and Yeamin, 5.

Mehendiganj Police Station Officer in-Charge Touhid Zaman said locals spotted the floating bodies, three kilometers away from the accident spot, around 9:00am and informed the police.

On information, police recovered the bodies, he added. Earlier, the body of a child was recovered on Saturday.

On Friday, the trawler capsized due to strong wave in the river when it was carrying 25 passengers to Dorirchar Khajuria. Police and Coast Guard members rescued the passengers and recovered the bodies of Mahenur and Nasrin. But three were missing.









