Change in social attitude stressed to achieve gender mainstreaming goal

Experts said that the existing negative social norms and beliefs are the main obstacles to women's development, and such obstacles must be removed to ensure gender inclusiveness and equality between men and women.

"All initiatives and hard work will go in vain if we are not able to change the negative mindset of the society and its people about women's status/ position in the society. So we must launch mass awareness on the issue so that we can ensure an equal position between men and women," said Keya Khan, Additional Secretary at Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) as chief guest at a consultation workshop to review and provide input on the gender mainstreaming of the draft National Adaptation Plan (NAP) organized by the United Nations Development Programme ( UNDP), with the support from Green Climate Fund (GCF), and in partnership with MoEFCC on 10 April in a city hotel.

A consortium led by CEGIS has recently developed the draft of this national document and shared it with the key stakeholders.

The motto of the workshop was to gather expert opinions on the gender inclusion section of the draft NAP to develop an inclusive, country-specific, and comprehensive document.

However, she also noted that women will be empowered and equality can be ensured if women's contribution to the adaptation can be manifested.

Mirza Shawkat Ali, Director (Climate Change and International Convention), Department of Environment and DPD, NAP who chaired the workshop said that various adaptive measures being led by the rural women are necessary to address the adverse impact of climate change.

"Issues like how these women folks are working to protect biodiversity, ecosystem conservation and restoration and safeguarding indigenous land, local knowledge and supporting cultural continuity and helping sustainable development should be evaluated so that women's empowerment can be ensured," he said.

Azad Rahman, an official from United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), said that the National Adaptation Plan ( NAP) will be only middle-class-oriented if it would fail to address the interest of the poor and the marginalized group in our society.

"The motto of our NAP is to ensure inclusiveness and the reflection of such vision can be manifested if we can meet the demand of the poor and marginal community in our society," he added.

Referring to the country's increasing gross domestic product (GDP) every year, he said that the inequality is increasing as exactly the way the economy is increasing.

Similarly, if we see the same reflection during the implementation of NAP, it will cause more vulnerability and risks to the climate victims based in rural level.

We feel that this consultation workshop with key experts from different sectors would unfold various dimensions of adaptation options and add dynamic values, he said.

Gender mainstreaming into NAP in Bangladesh CEGIS Presentation Based on working paper 14 Gender Inclusion reveals that gender inclusiveness will not be possible if the concerned ministry would not be part of the policy.

Jarin Tasnim Aishee, an official from CEGIS said that to work on gender-related issues across the country we must focus on some phenomena including geographical challenges, risks, social-cultural risks, etc.

Climate crises cannot be tackled without considering gender-specific needs, adaptation options, and priorities, she said.













